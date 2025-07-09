‘Queer Eye’ ending at Netflix after upcoming 10th season

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

The upcoming 10th season of “Queer Eye” will be last one of the Emmy-winning series as it prepares to take its final bow at Netflix.

The Fab Five – Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Jeremiah Brent, who replaced interior design expert Bobby Berk in Season 9 – will all return for the final season set in Washington, D.C.

Netflix announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, with a photo of the stars posing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

“10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ’round. The final season of ‘QUEER EYE’ is officially in production!” the streamer wrote.

“We are so excited to bring this season to you, and excited for whats next,” hair and makeup expert Van Ness wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s make our last one count,” said Porowski, the show’s food and wine pro.

France, the team’s fashion expert, said the show’s “long (and) beautiful journey” has changed his life “in ways (he) never thought possible” and thanked fans for all the love and support.

“Queer Eye” is a reboot of Bravo’s Emmy-winning “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” which premiered in 2003 and aired for five seasons.

In addition to the 11 Emmy statues and 37 total nominations the reboot has racked up, “Queer Eye” is Netflix’s longest-running unscripted series to date, according to Deadline.