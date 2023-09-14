Prep roundup: Champ Powaukee scores four TDs, Pullman beats North Central football in suspended game
From staff reports
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Football
Pullman 35, North Central 7: Champ Powaukee scored four touchdowns and the host Greyhounds (2-1, 1-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-3, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Powaukee had TD catches of 10, 90, 34 and 77 yards.
The game was suspended with 9½ minutes left in the fourth quarter after a series of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties due to WIAA’s policy on discriminatory language.
Riverside 31, Colville 7: Jake Gaffaney accounted for four touchdowns and the visiting Rams (2-1, 1-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (2-1, 0-1) in an NEA game.
Gaffaney had TD runs of 2 and 21 yards and connected with Tyler Lenz and Cooper Eagle on scoring passes. Gaffaney also kicked a 25-yard field goal and went 4 of 4 on extra point attempts.
Newport 45, Medical Lake 13: Hank Kirkwood had three rushing touchdowns and two TD passes and the Grizzlies (2-1, 1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1) in an NEA game.
Kirkwood carried nine times for 88 yards and went 5 of 7 for 65 yards. Newport had 355 yards rushing as four players carried for more than 75 yards apiece.
Girls soccer
Nonleague
North Central 9, Rogers 2: Pearl Wicks scored three goals in the first 14 minutes and the Wolfpack (2-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-2).
West Valley 2, University 1: Claire Busse scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (4-0) beat the Titans (4-1).
Cheney 6, Shadle Park 0: Paige Evans and Ellerie O’Regan had a goal and an assist apiece and the Blackhawks (2-2) shut out the visiting Highlanders (0-4). Cheney goalie Clara Browne made three saves for the clean sheet.
Ferris 3, East Valley 1: Freshmen Leah Weller and Sami Asan scored first-half goals and the Saxons (3-2) beat the visiting Knights (2-2).
Northeast A
Lakeside 4, Deer Park 0: Ayanna Tobeck had a goal and two assists and the visiting Eagles (3-1, 2-1) beat the Stags (2-3, 2-1).
Riverside 1, Freeman 0 (SO): Rylee Saguid scored the clinching goal in the 36th shot of a shootout and the Rams (3-1, 2-1) beat the Scotties (3-3, 3-1). Riverside goalie Mariah Mally made a total of 19 saves including the shootout, while Freeman goalie Lilly Nelson made nine.
GSL slowpitch
Ferris 18, Central Valley 17: Katelin Terry went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and the Saxons (3-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Bears (4-4, 1-1). Ella Bendele went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs for the Bears.
Cheney 30, North Central 6 (5): Serenity Wells went 4 for 4 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the Blackhawks (2-4, 1-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-5, 0-3) in five innings. Chanel Beals went 3 for 3 for NC.
Gonzaga Prep 14, Lewis and Clark 0: Jaden Jones-Ross went 2 for 2 with two home runs and the visiting Bullpups (3-3, 2-0) beat the Tigers (0-5, 0-2) at Hart Field. Vienna Klein homered for LC.
Mt. Spokane 10, East Valley 0 (5): Makenzie Morris went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Wildcats (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-4, 0-2) in five innings. Six Wildcats had multihit efforts in the win.
University 11, Ridgeline 1: Abby Watkins went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, including the game-winner, and the Titans (7-1, 3-0) beat the visiting Falcons (3-4, 0-2). Natalie Singer added three hits and two RBIs.
Shadle Park 20, Rogers 7: Amber Hargrave went 3 for 4 with an RBI and the visiting Highlanders (3-2, 1-0) beat the Pirates (2-4, 1-1). Taylor Hoffman had two hits for Rogers.
Volleyball
Nonleague
Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Romy Tyler had 10 kills and the Panthers (3-0) swept the Tigers (1-3) 25-19, 25-18, 25-13. Ellie DeAndre had nine kills for the LC.
University 3, Pullman 0: Allie Ferrin had 14 kills and the visiting Titans (4-1) swept the Greyhounds (2-2) 25-18, 25-18, 25-20. Jasmyne Washington had eight kills, three aces and two blocks for Pullman.
West Valley 3, North Central 0: Tala Gilcrest had 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces and the visiting Eagles (1-2) swept the Wolfpack (2-2) 25-9, 25-13, 25-20. Mandy Schwahn had five aces for NC.
Shadle Park 3, Cheney 2: Abbey Flerchinger had 27 kills, 18 digs and a block and the Highlanders (4-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-2) 16-25, 26-24, 25-21, 27-29, 15-11. Haylie Steel had 18 digs and two aces for the Shadle.
Liberty 3, Rogers 1: Devyn Cook had 15 kills with five blocks and the visiting Lancers (2-2) beat the Pirates (0-4) 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20. Kendall Denny added 12 assists and 24 digs for Liberty. Cydney Pernell paced Rogers with six kills and two blocks.
Northeast A
Freeman 3, Riverside 0: Aspyn Reed had 14 kills with 19 digs and the visiting Scotties (4-0, 4-0) swept the Rams (1-2, 1-2) 25-18, 25-13, 25-9. Kaylee Winterroth had seven kills for Riverside.