GSL roundup: Karson Maze sparks Mead boys to comeback win at The Fitz; Gonzaga Prep girls hold off Snohomish

The Mead boys team will be without all-league senior guard Nash Dunham for a few weeks with an ankle sprain, giving others the opportunity to step up.

Sophomore point guard Karson Maze was up to the task Saturday.

Maze scored 25 points, 21 in the second half, and the Panthers came from behind to beat Skyview 55-43 on the second day of the Dan Fitzgerald Memorial Tournament at Lewis and Clark High School.

Bryce Lynd added 16 points for Mead. Skyview, which reached the fourth-place game in the State 4A tournament last season, was led by Malakai Weimer with 21 points.

Mead rebounded from a 90-70 loss to Kentwood Friday night. Trailing at halftime Saturday, Mead went on a 13-1 run and outscored Skyview 21-7 in the period.

“We just played as a team,” Maze said. “We practice so hard. Yesterday we lost to (Kentwood), that’s a good team. But we weren’t going to lose today. We’re gonna keep that ‘dog’ mentality.”

“We talked about the need to finish,” Mead coach Luke Jordan said. “We didn’t convert very well (Friday). We were struggling to convert in the first half of this second game.

“So, the idea was to just stay patient, trust yourself, play confidently. And I think the third quarter showed that we finally got some confidence.”

Jordan heaped praise on his young point guard, who took over the game in the second half.

”(Maze) has that ability,” Jordan said. “There’s not a ton of freshmen who get all-league consideration. …He was ready to make this jump this year. And when Nash went down against Southridge, we knew that Karson was going to have to have to probably shoulder a bigger offensive burden than we initially planned, or maybe he initially planned.”

Weimer hit a couple of 3s to help Skyview lead 8-7 after the first. Brady Thornton hit a 3 to beat the shot clock to give Mead its first lead at 16-14 with 2 minutes left in the half.

Skyview rallied, and an ally-oop on an inbound play to Tycen Haij at the buzzer put the Storm up 22-17 at the half.

Mead used a 17-2 spurt at the start of the third – with Maze and Lynd both dropping six – to go up 34-24. Maze finished with 10 points in the quarter and the Panthers led 38-29 heading to the fourth.

Maze scored on a fast break, then nailed a 3 at the start of the fourth to put Mead up by 12 and the Panthers defense never let Skyview make a comeback.

Jordan was grateful for the opportunity to take part in “The Fitz,” which organizers say will be the last one after a 13-year run as a philanthropic and athletic event.

“It’s been phenomenal,” he said. “And while having nothing to do with it, I hope there’s a way to see it continue. It’s just unique and neat to be part of a tournament that feels like more than a tournament. The banquet dinner on Thursday; to have kids get an opportunity to hear what Coach Fitz meant and what he cared about, and that you don’t just tell your kids to do the right thing – you show them what it looks like.”

Kentwood 76, Lewis and Clark 47: Mason St. Louis hit four 3-pointers and scored 29 points and the visiting Conquerors (2-1) beat the Tigers (0-3) at The Fitz. Porter Pearson led LC with 13 points and Asher Jenson added 10.

Davis 55, Mt. Spokane 40: Cesar Hernandez scored 26 points and the Pirates (4-0) beat the Wildcats (1-2) in the Bomber Classic at Richland High School. Nalu Vargas led Mt. Spokane with 14 points and Jake Lenberger added 10.

Ferris 64, Hanford 46: Luke Roland scored 24 points and the Saxons (2-0) defeated the visiting Falcons (0-1). Cole Floyd added 17 points and nine rebounds for Ferris.

Southridge 58, Shadle Park 36: Nick Williamson scored 22 points and the Suns (1-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-3) in Kennewick. Ja’Mir Johnson led Shadle with 14 points and Carson Eickstadt added 12.

Richland 94, Central Valley 60: Landen Northrop scored 54 points, including 11 3-pointers and 9-of-9 shooting from the line, and the Bombers (2-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-0) at the Bomber Classic. Cameron Walls led CV with 21 points and Orland Axton added 14.

Coeur d’Alene 91, University 50: The Vikings (1-0) beat the visiting Titans (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Girls

Gonzaga Prep 50, Snohomish 48: Olivia McIntyre and Laura Thompson scored 13 points apiece and the Bullpups (2-0) built a big lead and held off the Panthers (2-2) at The Fitz.

G-Prep led by 14 at halftime as Snohomish was playing its fourth game in a week. But Panthers all-league forward Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles caught fire in the second half, scoring 17 of her game-high 23 points after halftime.

The Bullpups hit 9 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter to hold on.

West Linn (Oregon) 57, Ridgeline 49: Ayla Jordan scored 17 points, Piper Beall and Brie Balensifer added 10 apiece and the Lions (1-1) beat the Falcons (1-2) at The Fitz.

Ridgeline led by one at halftime but went cold in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 16-8 in the period as West Linn came from behind for the win.

Emma Myers led Ridgeline with 14 points. Madi Crowley had all three of the Falcons’ baskets in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points.

Central Valley 65, Walla Walla 31: Eden Sander scored 25 points and the visiting Bears (2-0) beat the Blue Devils (1-1). Brynn McGaughy scored 16 points and Aspen Henry added 10 for CV.

University 74, Lewis and Clark 60: McKenzie Handran scored 21 points, Cameron Roberts added 16 and the Titans (2-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-3). Olivia Baird led LC with 25 points and Sadie Pierce added 15.

Mt. Spokane 78, Richland 63: Karis Santucci scored 21 points, Dakota Wyss added 20 and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Bombers (0-2). Ryanne Stottlemyre scored 19 points for the Bombers.