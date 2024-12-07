Prep roundup: Avi West leads Northwest Christian boys to victory; Zoe Galbreath has big day in Lind-Ritzville/Sprague girls win

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Northwest Christian 58, Colville 55: Avi West scored 29 points, Ben Slade added 11 and the visiting Crusaders (1-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (1-2). Wyatt Matkin led Colville with 12 points and Parker Darnold added 10.

Colfax 71, Riverside 51: The Bulldogs (3-0) beat the visiting Rams (3-1). Details were unavailable.

Quincy 55, Lakeside 49: The visiting Jackrabbits (2-0) beat the Eagles (1-1). Details were unavailable.

St. George’s 76, Medical Lake 55: Shawn Jones scored 22 points, Mason Zarlingo added 18 and the Dragons (2-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-1). Yeta Holloway led Medical Lake with 15 points.

Priest River 65, Newport 43: Palmer Coleman and Ian Lamanna scored 12 points apiece and the visiting Spartans (1-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-2). Berg Hughes led Newport with 10 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 76, Warden 54: Brady Boness scored 23 points, Beau Foote added 13 and the Broncos (1-3) beat the visiting Cougars (0-3).

Wellpinit 72, Inchelium 62: Franky Wynne scored 22 points, Adam Moyer added 19 and Wellpinit (2-0) beat the visiting Hornets (1-1) at the Northport Tip-Off Tournament at Northport HS. Dakatta Seymour led Inchelium with 19 points and Tyee Finley added 16.

Northport 77, Chewelah 65: Pete Beardslee scored 36 points, Dawson Baribault added 17 and the Mustangs (1-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-1) at the Northport Tip-Off tournament at Northport HS. Ryan McMillan led Chewelah with 25 points, Martin Sonderman had 17 and Cam Noel added 15.

Girls basketball

Medical Lake 41, St. George’s 40: Adasha Gardner scored eight points and the visiting Cardinals (1-1) defeated the Dragons (1-2). Dez Manuel scored 17 points for the Dragons.

Colfax 69, Riverside 38: The Bulldogs (2-0) defeated the visiting Rams (0-4). Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 59, Quincy 25: Bella Tobeck scored 15 points, Blakleigh White added 13 and the Eagles (1-1) defeated the visiting Jackrabbits (0-2). Penelope Thorsen scored nine points for the Jackrabbits.

Northwest Christian 48, Colville 34: Julianna Pope scored 16 points, Macey Shamblin added 13 and the visiting Crusaders (1-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1). Kalista Malone led Colville with nine points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Warden 25: Zoe Galbreath scored 29 points and the Broncos (1-2) defeated the visiting Cougars (0-4).

Selkirk 36, Odessa 25: Millie Rice, Natalie Nyberg and Madison Petrich had eight points apiece and the Rangers (4-0) beat the visiting Tigers (2-1). Ashley Zagelow led Odessa with 11 points.

Northport 34, Chewelah 30: Kate Beardslee scored 11 points and the Mustangs (1-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-2) at the Northport Tip-Off Tournament at Northport HS. Megan Watts led Chewelah with 10 points.

Inchelium 59, Wellpinit 43: Ronni Seymour scored 17 points with five three-pointers, Marianna Agapith added 12 and the visiting Hornets (2-0) beat Wellpinit (0-1) at the Northport Tip-Off Tournament at Northport HS.

Dayton 49, Tekoa-Rosalia 47: The visiting Bulldogs (3-0, 2-0) defeated the Timberwolves (1-1, 0-1) in a Southeast 1B league game. Megan Maley scored 14 points for the Timberwolves.

Wrestling

Deer Park Invitational: At Deer Park HS. Andrew Agidus (113), Kaysic Lundquist (120), Billy Weisgerber (126) and Braeden Harvey (215) won matches and led Mead to the team title in the 18-team tournament. Tyrese Guzman (157) and Brayden Burgener (190) picked up wins for Shadle Park.

Medical Lake Scramble: At Medical Lake HS. Mohammad Etekal (106) and Nathan Kostecka (138) won matches to help Lewis and Clark take the team title in the 18-team tournament. Ethan Sweeney (150) and Alijah Rhoades (157) picked up wins for Rogers.

Cross country

Foot Locker Cross Country Championships: Mt. Spokane senior Kade Brownell finished second at the West Regional with a time of 15:34 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, CA.

Brownell qualified to compete against runners from the South, Northeast, and Midwest Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals on Dec. 14 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego, CA.

Football

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 42, Liberty Christian 34: Preston Michel carried 35 times for 212 yards with two touchdowns and the second-seeded Wildcats (14-0) beat the top-seeded Patriots (13-1) in the State 1B championship game on Friday.

Kallen Maioho added 98 yards with two scores for WCK. Charlie Branning rushed for 184 yards with three TDs for LC.