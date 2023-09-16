Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Riley N. Israel and Maria A. R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Peter A. Hoffman, of Hayden, and Elizabeth A. Reichenberger, of Cheney.

Kevin R. Schmidt and Christina T. Lorello, both of Medical Lake.

John D. Flanagan and Ulrike A. Gaertner, both of Spokane.

Grant S. Frobe and Serena N. Bernal, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew L. Jones and Aleisha J. Yates, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Richards and Ashley E. Erickson, both of Spokane.

Gunner T. Holmes and Audrey G. Kanally, both of Spokane Valley.

Talon J. N. Smith, of Spokane, and Rashel M. Rogers, of Mead.

Samuel T. Showman and Marianna M. Flores, both of Spokane Valley.

Abbas Bonakdar, of Spokane, and Maryam T. Gharagozlou, of Mountain View, California.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group v. Chad Spencer, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group v. Joshua J. Daniels, restitution of premises.

Nickolas Kovtuschenko v. Evaan S. Solomon, seeking quiet title.

Alicia R. Schimanski v. Garrett Garner, medical malpractice.

Bill and Sally Bean v. Brandon Butter, complaint for damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. and Carrie A. Spencer v. Thomas A. Colwell, complaint for property damages.

Avalon Care Center v. Lillian Hellman, complaint for breach of contract, attorney’s fees, costs and other relief.

Cassandra Salisbury v. Jillian Brunn, complaint for personal injuries.

Sharla Stiles v. Our Blue House LLC and Grocery Outlet, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jenkin, Kacee L. and Joshua G.

Piper, Laura L. and Crim A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Brandon R. Wood, 45; 75 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree voyeurism.

Ryan J. Tatsey, 39; 41 months in prison, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child.

Jake A. Wiyrick, 49; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

James A. Hogenkamp, 29; $13,323.92 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft.

Alex R. Goulding, 32; 12 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possessing depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Michelle Szambelan

Chad K. Counts, 52; 31 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Clirim Ramushi, 24; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Chance A. Spracklin, 29; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Steven J. Bertholf, 33; 121 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Cheyanna M. Carver, 26; 94 days in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Ryan C. Grinde, 45; 87 days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of protection order violation.

Benjamin J. Kramer, 28; 38 days in jail, six months of probation, third-degree theft.

Lawrence H. Taylor, 27; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Blake T. Witmor, 25; 16 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Dupree Meadows, 55; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jacob A. Munn, 29; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jon S. Hilburn, 61; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sabrina M. Hill, 31; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Elizabeth Koedding, 23; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Mollie R. Bivens, 63; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Matthew S. Cameron, 39; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nathan B. Crooks, 44; nine days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jody L. Cael, 57; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.