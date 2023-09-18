The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta TBS

6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Game 2: Washington at New York ESPN

6 p.m.: Game 2: Atlanta at Dallas ESPN

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Atletico Madrid at Lazio CBS Sports

Volleyball, college women

7 p.m.: Stanford at California Pac-12

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change