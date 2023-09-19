The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington
On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:20 a.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta or Minnesota at Cincinnati MLB

12:37 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

12:40 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona or Colorado at San Diego MLB

3:40 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami FS1

4:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis MLB

7:10 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Inter at Real Sociedad CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Colorado AppleTV+

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

(Follows Mariners): Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change