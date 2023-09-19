Pullman trees will be replaced

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The city of Pullman is planning on removing and replacing ash trees that line Main Street during its downtown revitalization project.

Though the trees will be removed, the city said in a news release distributed Monday that downtown will end up with more trees than what were originally planted by the end of the project.

Project Downtown has been an ongoing process since 2019, when the city received $9 million from the American Rescue Plan to update supporting fixtures within Pullman, according to the news release.

Beginning in November 2022, the City Council was presented with designs on planned infrastructure on the project.

The project is a multiyear effort to reshape downtown Pullman’s streets and public spaces, focused to build community, experiences and the economy, according to the news release. Its projects include digging up Main Street to evaluate and replace the city’s century-old sewer and water pipes, as well as widen sidewalks to make downtown more walkable.

Construction on the project’s Main Street portion is expected to begin in spring 2024, after WSU graduation. It will be finished before the Cougars’ first home football game in fall 2024, according to the news release.

Main Street’s 25-year-old ash trees were a significant topic during the City Council meetings early this year. The council asked for public input about preserving existing trees and considered keeping them in the new design, according to the news release.

After consultation with a team of professional landscape architects and arborists, the council determined it would be necessary to remove and replace the trees. Its decision was in compliance with ADA standards, to eliminate trip hazards and create a safe, walkable downtown, according to the news release.

The existing trees’ root system is shallow, and would continue to spread and affect the new sidewalks, negating the benefit of the investment, according to the news release. Pouring concrete over existing tree roots isn’t a solution, either.

The city also determined that transplantation of the existing trees would pose a significant risk of damaging its root systems during construction, according to the news release.

Existing root systems are too shallow and wide for the mature age of the trees, causing roots to push up in search of oxygen and water, according to the news release. Other roots have encircled their own root ball, which can eventually strangle trees.

The new trees will be set in tree wells with automatic irrigation, something the existing trees don’t have, according to the news release. They will be placed closer to the curb line in larger planter areas, giving adequate space for proper tree root growth and more resources to grow.

The sidewalk design will accommodate permanent landscaping, ensuring the longevity of the trees and allowing them to preserve the integrity of infrastructure, including sidewalks and utilities, according to the news release.

Placement of the new trees will also create more shade downtown, casting onto the sidewalk on the north side of Main Street. The city recognizes the high canopy of existing trees creates natural cooling benefits, but the shade mostly misses sidewalks. The new design will provide consistent shade, as buildings produce shade on the south side of Main Street since the road runs east-west.

Details about Project Downtown Pullman can be found at projectdowntownpullman.org.