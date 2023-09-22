Prep football roundup Week 4: Aaron Kinsey leads Rogers over Pullman; Pirates start 4-0 for first time since 1968

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Rogers proved its unbeaten start was no fluke. The Pirates are a contender for the GSL 2A title.

Aaron Kinsey totaled four first-half touchdowns to lead visiting Rogers to a 40-20 win over Pullman.

Ja’Shon Moore opened the scoring with a 74-yard interception return.

Kinsey rushed for three touchdowns and threw another, an 88-yard pass to Ronald Warrick IV, as the Pirates (4-0, 2-0) took a 34-7 lead at halftime.

Rogers opened the season 4-0 for the first time since 1968.

The Greyhounds’ (2-2, 1-1) Connor Stewart completed a 9-yard touchdown to Champ Powaukee late in the fourth quarter.

GSL 4A/3A

Moses Lake 44, Central Valley 28: Brady Jay went 26 of 40 for 365 yards with six touchdown passes and the visiting Mavericks (4-0) beat the Bears (2-2) in a nonleague game.

Kyson Thomas had nine catches for 96 yards with four touchdowns for Moses Lake. Beau Butner had two 85-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns.

GSL 2A

Shadle Park 62, North Central 27: Nic Tilton rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries, and the Highlanders (3-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-4, 0-2).

East Valley 34, Bonners Ferry 14: Diezel Wilkinson rushed for 108 yards with two touchdowns, Titan Nesbitt added a rushing score and the host Knights (1-3) beat the Badgers (0-3) in a nonleague game.

NEA

Lakeside 26, Freeman 14: Hiro Patterson rushed for 136 and two touchdowns and added 111 receiving yards and a TD, and the Eagles (4-0, 2-0) rallied past the visiting Scotties (2-2, 0-1).

Freeman’s Luke Whitaker threw two first-half touchdowns to Sage Whitaker as the Scotties took a 14-0 lead.

Riverside 40, Medical Lake 8: Cody Schneider returned a punt for a touchdown and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown as the Rams (3-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-4, 0-2).

Tyler Lenz also returned a punt for a touchdown for Riverside.