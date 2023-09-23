The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sunday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

4:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: New Orleans at Green Bay Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Carolina at Seattle CBS

1:25 p.m.: Chicago at Kansas City Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Las Vegas NBC

Golf

2:10 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup Golf

Noon: Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Championship Golf

3 p.m.: PGA: PURE Insurance Championship Golf

Rugby World Cup

8:45 a.m.: Tonga vs. Scotland CNBC

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Brighton USA

8:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Sheffield USA

9 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Bologna CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Miami at Orlando FS1

6:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Carolina at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Las Vegas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change