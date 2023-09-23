On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
4:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: New Orleans at Green Bay Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Carolina at Seattle CBS
1:25 p.m.: Chicago at Kansas City Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Las Vegas NBC
Golf
2:10 a.m.: LPGA: Solheim Cup Golf
Noon: Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Championship Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: PURE Insurance Championship Golf
Rugby World Cup
8:45 a.m.: Tonga vs. Scotland CNBC
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Bournemouth at Brighton USA
8:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Sheffield USA
9 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at Bologna CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Miami at Orlando FS1
6:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Carolina at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Las Vegas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change