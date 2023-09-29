On the air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Cleveland at Detroit MLB
12:07 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB
4:15 p.m.: Boston at Baltimore Fox 28
4:15 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: USC at Colorado Fox 28
9 a.m.: Florida at Kentucky ESPN
9 a.m.: Utah State at Connecticut CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Clemson at Syracuse ABC
9 a.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Tulane ESPN2
9 a.m.: South Alabama at James Madison ESPNU
Noon: Arizona State at California Pac-12
12:30 pm.: Georgia at Auburn CBS
12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ABC
12:30 p.m.: Baylor at Central Florida FS1
12:30 p.m.: South Florida at Navy CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Toledo ESPNU
1 p.m.: Boise State at Memphis ESPN2
3 p.m.: Louisiana State at Mississippi ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Oregon at Sanford Pac-12
4 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma FS1
4:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke ABC
4:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Iowa NBC
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Southern Methodist ESPNU
5 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Christian ESPN2
5 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State ESPN
7 p.m.: Washington at Arizona Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno State FS1
Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: NW Arkansas Championship Golf
2:35 a.m. (Sunday): Ryder Cup NBC
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal .. NHL
6 p.m.: Edmonton at Vancouver NHL
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Brighton at Aston Villa USA
7 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester United USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Tottenham USA
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Nashville AppleTV+
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, college
Noon: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1 p.m.: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth 1280-AM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
