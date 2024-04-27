Velocity fall in penalty kicks after foul call helps Fuego tie match in waning minutes

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

A late, controversial foul call tied the match up before it went into penalty kicks, where the Spokane Velocity fell to the Central Valley Fuego on Saturday in the first game of the Jagermeister Cup.

Spokane appeared headed for victory in front of its fans at ONE Spokane Stadium after scoring early and holding Central Valley scoreless for 90 minutes, but a penalty kick granted to the Fuego just seconds into stoppage time tied the match . Spokane was outdone in penalty kicks 4-2.

“We felt we didn’t have the best second half as a team, but we thought we had done enough to be able to project the lead that we had,” Velocity defender Derek Waldeck said. “It’s frustrating, obviously, to give that up … but we’ll learn from it and be better for it.”

The in-season cup, which is new to League One, is a World Cup-style format that begins with a group stage before heading to a knockout round. Saturday’s match marked the start of group stage play.

Spokane created scoring chances right out of the gate, bringing the Velocity fans to their feet several times in the first 15 minutes.

Looking to capitalize on another opportunity in the 20th minute, a trio of quick passes allowed the Velocity to penetrate the Fuego defense.

Forward Josh Dolling maneuvered a defender before finding midfielder Pierre Reedy atop of the box, where he took two dribbles and sneaked the ball past the outstretched hands of Andre Zuluaga, the Central Valley goalkeeper.

It was Reedy’s first goal with the club.

“It was awesome,” Reedy said. “These fans continue to show up and show out. It’s a big part of why we are having success at home.”

Central Valley, despite sitting second to last in USL League One standings, bolsters a capable attacking unit, one that Velocity coach Leigh Veidman said his club would not underestimate.

But the Velocity defense did a proficient job at limiting opportunities for the Fuego, who had only three shots – two on target – in the first 45 minutes.

Spokane took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Second-half play went back and forth as both clubs were unable to convert on opportunities. But the Velocity offense was much less threatening in the second half, recording only three shots in the second half with none on goal.

“They adjust their formation a lot. They adjust players a lot and we had to be really adaptable,” Veidman said. “They made a change in the second half and we were not quite as good on our defensive side of the game in the second half. We allowed … them to pull us apart a little bit too much.”

The physical nature of the match, which had a combined 28 fouls and nine yellow cards, ramped up in the second half.

“I think in the first half, we were on top of a lot of that half,” Dolling said. “I think they made it (physical) in the second half to bring it to a level playing field. … We need to be able to adjust and play that way, too.”

Just after the 90-minute mark, when the referee called for 4 minutes of stoppage time, the Fuego worked deep into Spokane’s end. Central Valley defender Abdul Razak Cromwell crossed it into forward Qudus Lawal, who fell down after contact with Spokane defender Marcelo Lage. The referee ran in to award a penalty kick.

Several Velocity players argued the call as the cries from Spokane fans rained down in the stadium. Central Valley midfielder Robert Coronado cashed in on the penalty kick, knotting the match up at 1.

“It’s unfortunate. Obviously, we need to see it back on video,” Waldeck said. “I think the whole team feels hard done by it, but at the end of the day, it’s one of those things you can’t control. It’s the ref’s call. If he saw something, then he saw it.”

Veidman declined to comment on the foul.

The boos from Spokane fans continued as the whistle blew marking the end of regulation. Under the cup rules, the match jumped directly into penalty kicks.

In the first penalty shootout in the young franchise’s history, Spokane and Central Valley each converted on their first penalty kicks. The Fuego finished another to jump ahead 2-1.

Spokane’s Romain Metanire drilled the crossbar to give Central Valley the advantage, but the Fuego followed it up with another shot that ricocheted off the crossbar to keep the Velocity within reach.

Spokane midfielder Andre Lewis tied it up at 2, but Central Valley forward Shavon John-Brown ripped a shot by Merancio to regain the lead.

Up stepped Waldeck, who looked to place it bottom left, but Zuluaga made an impressive save.

Central Valley forward Zahir Vazquez’s penalty kick bounced off Merancio’s hands and into the back of the net, sealing the win for the Fuego.

“We got a group of fighters, who, when faced with a challenge, want to go out there and stand up to it,” Veidman said. “On the pitch, we’re still getting better every single game, and we’re still learning game by game what we can improve at.

“That lesson was taught for us today and we’ve got to take that on the chin and move forward.”

Spokane will look to regain ground in the Jagermeister Cup with a matchup against the Union Omaha at ONE Spokane Stadium on May 11.