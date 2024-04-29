Two men who shot at a Spokane police officer in 2022 will spend decades in prison, judge rules

The two men who tried to kill a Spokane police officer in a drive-by shooting in 2022 will spend decades in prison.

A judge sentenced Isaac Ott, 23, to 40 years in prison on Monday for his role in the shooting of Spokane police Officer Kris Honaker in June 2022. His co-conspirator, 24-year-old Ray Wynecoop, was sentenced to 65 years in prison earlier this month.

Wynecoop and Ott filmed themselves discussing targeting police officers for “street cred” just before the shooting, court documents say. The two were targeting Spokane police Officer Michele Kernkamp, documents said, and then ended up shooting at Honaker.

Seven shots were fired at Honaker’s patrol car as he passed through the intersection of Empire Avenue and Perry Street.

One bullet hit his leg, and another grazed the top of his head, sending him to the hospital for a short time, according to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review.

The two men crashed their car and then ran until they were detained by police.

According to court documents, Wynecoop told someone over a jailhouse phone that if he could, he would “do it again.”

In other phone conversations, he is heard laughing and calling himself a “legend,” documents say, and that he tried to “shoot it out with every cop.”

Both were charged with an array of crimes like attempted murder, conspiracy, attempting to elude officers, assault and additional firearm enhancements.

During Ott’s sentencing, both his defense attorney and Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Preston McCollam said they reached an agreement of 40 years in prison in exchange for Ott’s guilty plea. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Dean Chuang adopted the agreement, he decided Monday.

McCollam described the shooting as “life-changing” for the officers.

Police officers are “out on the streets day in, day out,” he told the judge. “They were sought out to be shot.”

Defense attorney Derek Reid told the judge that Ott accepted responsibility for his role in the shooting and is facing down “enough time” to decide how to spend his life for the next few decades.

The sentencings brought a “degree of finality” to the case, Reid said.

Ott declined to give a statement before his sentence.