Logistics chief for Kootenai County EMS sentenced to 5 years probation for stealing opioids

The former logistics chief for Kootenai County Emergency Medical Services was sentenced to five years probation Wednesday for over-ordering opioids to feed his drug habit.

Scott Higgins, 57, was convicted of theft from a program receiving federal funds and acquiring controlled substances by fraud.

In his role at Kootenai County EMS, Higgins was in charge of purchasing and managing controlled substances for the department. From July 2020 to February 2023, Higgins ordered “substantially” more opioids than required and used the excess personally, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Idaho.

The value of the drugs was over $13,000.

Higgins was cooperative with the investigation, accepted responsibility and did proactive substance abuse treatment which led Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye to sentence Higgins to probation.

If Higgins violates the terms of his probation he could face up to 14 years in prison. Higgins also has to pay restitution.

“This case is a reminder of how the opioid crisis impacts our communities in many different ways,” said Josh Hurwit, U.S. Attorney for Idaho. “It demonstrates not only the need for strong enforcement but also the need for all of us to come together to raise awareness about the dangers of opioids as well as the hope that can be found through substance abuse treatment.”