Motorcyclists driving at high speed, weaving in traffic before serious-injury crash on Division Street

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after driving well over twice the posted speed limit on Division Street before striking the back of another vehicle and crashing.

Officers responded at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday to Division Street and Euclid Avenue for the crash, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Officers found the motorcyclist down in the roadway, and the motorcycle he was riding almost two blocks away from where it first hit the other vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with “significant injuries,” police said. Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said the injuries were not life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, officers said.

Witnesses told police a group of motorcyclists were driving extremely fast and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.

Division Street was closed to allow police’s Major Crimes Unit to investigate.