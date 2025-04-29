41-year-old man dies after striking moose on Highway 395 outside Chewelah

A 41-year-old Valley, Washington, man died after striking a moose on Monday night on U.S. Highway 395 near Chewelah, according to Washington State Patrol.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Nathan R. Nordblad was driving north on the highway, just north of Kramer Road, in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze when he hit the animal, troopers said in a news release. A second driver traveling south possibly struck the animal, but did not stay at the scene.

Nordblad died at Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chewelah. Nordblad’s passenger, 37-year-old Amanda Nack, of Chewelah, was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, the release said.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, WSP said.