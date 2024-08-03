Review: Watershed’s first day not dampened by the heat

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

GEORGE, Wash. – Day One of the Inland Northwest’s premier music festival, Watershed, at the famed Gorge Amphitheater, was marked by an onslaught of heat – but that didn’t stop a great opening day of performances.

Mae Este opened up the day and weekend with a set from the “Next from Nashville” stage. Este has been on my radar for a couple of years now and immediately proved why on Friday.

Este’s signature twang and 1990s/early 2000s country sound is undeniable, and she is a personable performer with a great voice to back. I hope she continues to grow and make her way to the main stage sooner rather than later.

The first to rock the main stage was Washington’s own Zach Top.

During our interview last week, Top described the Gorge and Watershed as an absolute bucket list venue and he did the stage well.

Top brought his classic country sound, and the crowd received it well. Top and the band (featuring excellent pedal steel) sounded exactly like their recordings, something not many can accomplish to this degree.

The man can also pick a guitar as well as he sings, playing lead while singing simultaneously. Overall, an impressive return to the homeland and an outstanding start to the main stage this weekend – it’ll be a difficult performance to top.

Next on the main stage was Maddie & Tae – well, one-half of the multiplatinum country duo. Maddie Font played her “first show in 15 years” without Tae Kerr, who is, in Font’s words, “very sick and very pregnant.” Despite the key difference, Font still put on a great show full of energy.

Font seemed unable to stand still, even while playing guitar, and she used the cat walk throughout the performance. Font’s vocals and overall stage presence were my highlights of her set, and it was full of them.

It may be Terri Clark’s 30th year on tour, but you wouldn’t think it. Clark has no shortage of country classics and she performed the hits with a certain gusto that infects a listener. Clark and the band’s perfect mix of light rock and country served the loving crowd with a set to remember.

Second to last on the day was Riley Green.

A few months ago, Green played Northern Quest Casino & Resort to an impressive performance. Night One at the Gorge wasn’t much different as he and his band once again perfectly executed their brand of southern rock mixed with 1990s-esque country. The crowd was loving it, and Green responded with stories, interaction and many guitar picks thrown. Green also brought out Top for a cover of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” doing the popular song justice with Washington’s own. Green has proved himself one of country’s best performers, and this was no different – a show I recommend as always.

And finally, Friday night’s headliners, Old Dominion. The band that has been pumping out pop country hit after hit entered its third Watershed with intoxicating excitement. The band performed the hits to a packed venue with energy, movement, crowd interaction and solid vocals considering the amount of moving lead singer Matthew Ramsey was usually doing. And again, the band brought Top out during a cover of Alan Jackson’s classic “Chattahoochee,” another cover done well with Top involved.

All in all, a solid, good-time headlining set.