The Windows and Mirror of Black Cinema

By Bob Lloyd Black Lens Contributor

For 28 years, The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) has been a significant platform for empowering Black artists and showcasing a wide range of entertainment content made by and about people of African descent. It has played a crucial role in recognizing and promoting Black talent in the film industry. Held annually in Miami Beach, the festival has also expanded its reach to include virtual segments, such as ABFF PLAY, to cater to a wider audience and provide accessibility to Black culture enthusiasts globally.

This festival has provided a platform for Black filmmakers to showcase their work and has been instrumental in discovering new voices in the industry. Filmmakers have had the opportunity to compete for various awards, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Documentary Feature, Best Series (Television or Web), and the HBO Short Film Award. It has been a space for networking, screenings, and talk events, providing an opportunity for Black filmmakers to connect with industry executives and content creators from around the world.

The question of whether there are Black filmmakers who don’t know about or don’t feel welcome at industry film festivals is an important one. While the ABFF has been a significant platform for Black filmmakers, it’s essential to recognize that there may still be barriers to entry and representation for some Black filmmakers in the broader film festival circuit. It is also important to continue discussions around inclusivity and representation in the broader film festival landscape.

Oscar Micheaux: The First Black Indie Filmmaker

African Americans have a long history of exposing social injustices through the media; cinema has always been a vehicle for advocacy. Oscar Micheaux is regarded as the first major African American filmmaker. His work belongs to a genre called race films, which were produced for all-Black audiences, and featured African American actors.

According to Henry Louis Gates in a May 26, 2021 video episode of “Black History in Two Minutes (or so)”, Micheaux, after working as a train porter and a homesteader, turned to writing. In 1917 his novel ‘The Homesteader’ attracted the attention of a producer, but Micheaux decided to produce it himself. His films broke the stereotypes of Black people in Hollywood films.

“You are seeing a whole range of Black characters on the screen: assertive, articulate, often sophisticated. Strong characters who are trying to do something for themselves in the community,” says historian Donald Bogle in Gates’ video.

His fifth film, “Within Our Gates” was a direct response to “The Birth of a Nation” and counteracted the skewed and hyperbolized stereotypical depictions of Black people. While “Birth of a Nation” aimed to glorify white supremacy in the South, Micheaux addressed issues that were not being covered in film: lynchings, discrimination, unemployment, and class differences within the African American community, to name a few.

Though often censored or rejected, Micheaux funded his own work and marketed uncensored versions, creating more than 35 films over three decades. His work broke the ground for modern day Black filmmakers such as Spike Lee, John Singleton and Julie Dash.