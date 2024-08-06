Charlie Condon, No. 3 overall draft pick of Colorado Rockies, assigned to High-A Spokane Indians

Charlie Condon, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies, was assigned to the High-A Spokane Indians before the start of a six-game road series against the Tri-City Dust Devils, the team announced on Tuesday.

Condon hit .433/.556/1.009 for University of Georgia this year with 37 home runs and 78 RBIs over 304 plate appearances in 60 games for the Bulldogs. He won the Golden Spikes Award and SEC Player of the Year accolades while leading NCAA Division I in batting average, slugging, on-base plus slugging, homers, extra-base hits and total bases.

Condon, a 21-year-old 6-foot-6 right-handed hitter, played third base and outfield for Georgia, where he walked on to the team before earning national freshman of the year when he hit a Southeast Conference freshman-record 25 homers.

In other team moves on Tuesday, pitchers Sam Weatherly and Bryson Hammer were promoted to the Indians from Low-A Fresno. Outfielder Juan Guerrero and pitcher Brayan Castillo were promoted to Double-A Hartford.

