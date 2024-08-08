Outlaw Music Festival brings Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer to Spokane’s ONE Stadium on Friday

From staff reports

The Outlaw Music Festival will be bringing a handful of all-time greats to the Inland Northwest.

Willie Nelson needs little introduction with his extensive discography and pioneering of outlaw country music.

Nelson’s list of classics is a long one, but a few favorites include “On the Road Again,” “Always On My Mind,” “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” and so forth.

Another legend on the lineup is singer-songwriter Bob Dylan whose lyricism shaped the folk movement of the 1960s and ’70s.

Just a few of Dylan’s all-time classics include “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Lay, Lady, Lay” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

John Mellencamp’s specific rock stylings will also be present during the stacked lineup.

Mellencamp is known for hits like “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good” and “Small Town.”

Also joining is singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer.

Spencer is a newer artist, but a few of her fan favorites include “I Got Time,” “Sober & Skinny” and “Bigger Than The Song.” She also sang on Beyonce’s recent cover of the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

Outlaw Music Festival will be coming to ONE Spokane Stadium on Friday. Tickets $59.50-$299.50 are still available through TicketsWest for the show beginning at 5:15 p.m. Doors open 90 minutes before the concert begins.