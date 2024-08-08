The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Outlaw Music Festival brings Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Brittney Spencer to Spokane’s ONE Stadium on Friday

Musician Willie Nelson gets ready to perform at the 2022 Farm Aid benefit concert at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C. (Tribune News Service)
From staff reports
The Outlaw Music Festival will be bringing a handful of all-time greats to the Inland Northwest.

Willie Nelson needs little introduction with his extensive discography and pioneering of outlaw country music.

Nelson’s list of classics is a long one, but a few favorites include “On the Road Again,” “Always On My Mind,” “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” and so forth.

Another legend on the lineup is singer-songwriter Bob Dylan whose lyricism shaped the folk movement of the 1960s and ’70s.

Just a few of Dylan’s all-time classics include “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Lay, Lady, Lay” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

John Mellencamp’s specific rock stylings will also be present during the stacked lineup.

Mellencamp is known for hits like “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good” and “Small Town.”

Also joining is singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer.

Spencer is a newer artist, but a few of her fan favorites include “I Got Time,” “Sober & Skinny” and “Bigger Than The Song.” She also sang on Beyonce’s recent cover of the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

Outlaw Music Festival will be coming to ONE Spokane Stadium on Friday. Tickets $59.50-$299.50 are still available through TicketsWest for the show beginning at 5:15 p.m. Doors open 90 minutes before the concert begins.