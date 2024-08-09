Concert review: Big Dipper night showcases three distinctive bands

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Thursday provided another evening at the home of Spokane’s underground – the Big Dipper – and an array of local music.

Timeworm was the first set of the evening.

The three-piece featuring drums, bass and electric guitar was characterized by an easy yet intoxicating groove from start to finish. Lead vocals were mostly left to the light falsetto of the drummer, but the real vocal highlight was the gorgeous backing harmonies that I’ve seen many bands (those in arenas, even) truly struggle with live; for Timeworm, it was not the case.

Although I would classify the group as indie rock, the hints of psychedelia, experimentalism and dream-pop create a unique sound and live experience.

With some fun crowd banter included, Timeworm is truly the local package that I regret not seeing sooner and highly recommend; I’m invested.

The second of three was Mama Llama.

The five-piece featured an array of instruments from the normalcies of guitar and bass to the bongos and chimes. I will fully admit to being a little “abrasive” to the band’s distinctly experimental sound, at least at first. I wasn’t entirely sure how to describe the very breezy and warm yet free form sound Mama Llama creates – until I looked at their Instagram to discover the genre that is “bossa nova.” This mixture of samba and jazz is new to me, but by the end of their set I was only wanting more.

I’ll tell you, there’s nobody else in Spokane that sounds like Mama Llama, and although it may take a little warming up to, the group creates a vibe and toe-tapping feel that are difficult to deny.

Finally, a namesake of the Spokane scene, Monke Business, took the stage.

When it comes to the group of college students that has found itself reuniting during the summer months I can only reiterate what I’ve already said before.

Over the years, Monke Business has grown intensely tight and sounds as professional as the scene can be, but continues to come across as very free-form and makeshift. The noticeable growth in already impressive musicianship from each member has created a band that consistently produces performances full of highlights difficult to dissect.

Each Monke Business show is packed full of energy from each member, energy that manages to translate to the crowd time after time. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – if Monke Business is back in town and you haven’t seen them, do yourself a favor.