‘Lady May’ singer Tyler Childers to bathe Gorge Amphitheatre in bluesy folk tunes

From staff reports

This weekend, one of country music’s remaining troubadours will visit the iconic Gorge Amphitheatre.

Kentucky’s Tyler Childers emerged in the 2010s as a stronghold for neotraditional country, bluegrass, folk and stories of unseen America, particularly the Appalachian region.

Childers has released seven albums since his debut “Bottles & Bibles” in 2011. His most recent is 2023’s “Rustin’ in the Rain,” which features the song “In Your Love” and was nominated for five Grammys.

A few of his most popular songs include “All Your’n,” “Lady May,” “Whitehouse Road” and “Way of the Triune God.”

On Saturday, Childers will play the Gorge Amphitheatre and be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, a rock and soul group. Tickets, $138-$450, can be purchased through LiveNation.com.