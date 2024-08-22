‘Way Down We Go’ to see Iceland indie rockers Kaleo at Northern Quest
Hailing from Iceland, Kaleo is bringing their classic rock and folk sounds to Spokane.
Kaleo first formed in Iceland in 2012, and only a few years later they relocated to Austin upon signing with Atlantic Records.
The band is known for their old-school, blues-rock style as well as their indie-folk side. Both of these styles have spawned favorites like “Way Down We Go,” “No Good,” “All the Pretty Girls,” “I Want More” and “Break My Baby.”
With a new album on the way, a few of the band’s 2024 singles include “Lonely Cowboy” and “Rock N Roller.”
Kaleo is on the “Payback Tour,” which will bring the group to Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Wednesday. Tickets, starting at $39.50, are on sale online at northernquest.com.