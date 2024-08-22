WSU notebook: WR Carlos Hernandez to miss several games, team names starters at edge and more

PULLMAN — Washington State wide receiver Carlos Hernandez will likely miss the first five games of the season with his foot injury.

That’s the word from head coach Jake Dickert, who said Thursday that as Hernandez recovers from his foot injury and ensuing surgery, the team hopes he can return to action during the Cougars’ first bye week, which would put him on track to return for an Oct. 12 road game against Fresno State.

That means Hernandez, a sophomore in line for a bigger role this season, will miss the first five games of WSU’s campaign: Home against Portland State, home against Texas Tech, in Seattle against rival Washington, home against San Jose State and on the road against Boise State.

Hernandez is now walking around in a medical boot, Dickert said, which is an upgrade from wheeling himself around on a scooter. Hernandez is also working on an underwater treadmill.

“We’re still targeting that bye week, but that’s not his target. His target is as soon as possible,” Dickert said. “It’s refreshing to see. He’s off the scooter. He’s walking around. He’s got great, positive energy. Just love where he’s at right now.”

Hernandez’s absence will likely press other WSU receivers into more action, including transfers like Kris Hutson, Tre Shackelford and Kyle Maxwell as well as returners Kyle Williams and Josh Meredith. If there’s a silver lining for the Cougs in this news, that’s it: The team has a plethora of options at the wideout spot.

Hernandez first suffered his foot injury in the opening days of fall camp, undergoing surgery soon after. The Cougars might have capable replacements for him, but Hernandez’s injury still amounts to a costly blow for the team, which was counting on his production on the outside.

WSU identifies starters at edge rusher

The first two Cougs to take the field at the edge spots when the team hosts Portland State on Aug. 31 will be Utah Tech transfer Syrus Webster and veteran Andrew Edson, Dickert said, establishing his two starters at the position.

The inclusion of Webster, who turned heads and repped with the first team for much of fall camp, isn’t exactly news. Edson’s inclusion is more of a surprise, considering he’s also slated to play about 15-20 snaps per game on the interior of the defensive line, and that senior Nusi Malani projected as a starter as well.

Malani will still be a “high-volume guy,” Dickert said, as will redshirt junior Raam Stevenson. Sophomore Isaac Terrell and senior Quinn Roff will also see some playing time, “kinda carving out their roles,” Dickert added.

WSU is looking for edges to step up and replace some of the production of the graduated Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson, two staples over the past several seasons. That may be a tall task, but several candidates are coming to the surface.

“Some of these as you go, like the edge position, or the running back position, they gotta do it on Saturday,” Dickert said, “and that’s gonna continue to sort some things out as we go. Game One will be a big test for that room, and they know. They gotta go out there and they’ve gotta play at max capacity. So I think that’s a positive thing.”

WSU coach Jake Dickert says Syrus Webster and Andrew Edson will start at edge next Saturday against Portland State. Nusi Malani, a returning starter at that spot, will be a “high-volume guy.” pic.twitter.com/UivWVnyNvi — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) August 22, 2024

Freshman LB dismissed from team

WSU linebacker Tai Fa’ave, a redshirt freshman, has been dismissed from the team due to academic issues, Dickert said Thursday.

Fa’ave, a Colorado native, redshirted last season and did not see the field. Based on indications from fall camp, Fa’ave was still a little ways from seeing playing time for WSU.

“You gotta take care of your academic business, and it didn’t work out that way,” Dickert said. “So it’s gotta be a learn for everybody else here.”