Kyle Karros breaks up no-hitter, shutout in ninth; Spokane Indians edge Hillsboro 1-0

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Kyle Karros broke up a no-hitter and shutout with a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 1-0 in a Northwest League game at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday.

The Hops have had three starters in franchise history throw at least seven no-hit innings – and it happened twice this week. On Wednesday, Roman Angelo tossed seven no-hit innings in a 4-1 win.

Hops starter Jose Cabrera made it through 8⅔ no-hit innings with two walks and 11 strikeouts, throwing 70 of his 108 pitches for strikes.

With two down in the ninth, shortstop Dyan Jorge of the Indians (33-20 second half) hit a chopper to second that Manny Pena fielded on a short hop, but first baseman Kevin Sim – who entered for defense in the inning – couldn’t handle the throw and it was ruled as an error.

The next batter, Karros, lined one into the left-center gap, and Jorge raced home from first base, ending Cabrera’s effort.

The Hops (25-28) loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half against reliever Luis Amoroso, but he struck out Jack Hurley, Jose Fernandez popped out and Pena bounced back to Amoroso for his third save of the season.

Indians starter Yujanyer Herrera was almost as good as Cabrera. He went seven innings, allowing two hits, with one walk and six strikeouts.

Through eight innings, Jean Perez was the closest Indians hitter to register a hit against Cabrera with a line drive to right-center that center fielder Gavin Conticello went full extension on a dive to haul in.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.