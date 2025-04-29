Capri Ortiz powers Dust Devils offense, Spokane Indians fall on road to Tri-City 7-1

PASCO – Capri Ortiz went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 7-1 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday.

Tri-City starting pitcher Jorge Marcheco, making his third start and sixth appearance of the season, was stellar. The 22-year-old Cuban struck out nine over six shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and did not walk a batter, throwing 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes.

The Dust Devils (12-10) took an early lead in the second when Ortiz drilled a two-out RBI double down the left-field line off Indians starter Albert Pacheco. Ortiz made it 2-0 in the fourth with a soft RBI single to center.

Tri-City added two runs in the fifth. Pacheco walked the bases loaded, then with two down Alexander Ramirez lined a single over the head of a leaping Andy Perez at shortstop to knock in two. Joe Redfield added an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-0.

The Indians (10-12) finally got on the board in the seventh after Marcheco turned the game over to reliever Sandy Gaston. Skyler Messinger reached on a passed ball after a strikeout and stole second base. He went to third on a groundout and scored on a double by Cole Messina – who was tagged out when he slid past the bag.

Ortiz capped his big night with a two-run homer in the seventh that stayed just inside the right-field foul pole for his first homer of the season.