Cox has impressive start, Indians pull away from Dust Devils with six-run eighth

From staff reports

PASCO – Spokane’s Ethan Hedges and Jack O’Dowd hit back-to-back, two-run doubles to highlight a six-run eighth inning for the Indians, who also got a sparkling effort from starter Jackson Cox and cruised past the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-1 on Saturday evening in a High-A Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium.

Spokane (21-29) won its second game of the six-game series. The finale is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Indians opened the eighth inning with a single and a walk, then put another aboard with a one-out walk before Hedges doubled on a line drive to left field. O’Dowd then launched a 1-2 pitch to right field to put Spokane ahead 7-1.

Hedges, the top third base prospect in the Colorado Rockies organization, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, adding an RBI double in the sixth that put the Indians ahead 3-0. Spokane totaled 13 hits and held the Dust Devils (26-24) to three.

Spokane opened the scoring in the fourth with an RBI single from Tommy Hopfe after both starters pitched well in the early goings.

Cox (3-1), a top-20 Rockies prospect, had his best outing of the season, striking out nine over six scoreless innings while allowing two hits and walking two.