Dave Matthews Band returns to his annual stomping grounds this weekend: The Gorge

From staff reports

This Labor Day weekend, the Gorge Amphitheater will once again serve as the home of the Dave Matthews Band.

Since the band’s initial formation in 1991 and their debut studio album in 1994, the Dave Matthews Band has accomplished rock feat after rock feat. And has regularly rocked the amphitheater year after year after year.

Of the group’s 10 full-length records released thus far, many have gone multi-platinum including their debut “Under the Table and Dreaming,” 1998’s “Before These Crowded Streets” and the band’s most popular LP to date, the seven-times platinum “Crash.”

Last year, the Dave Matthews Band released their first studio album in nearly five years, “Walk Around the Moon.”

A few of the band’s most well-known songs include “Crash into Me,” “Ants Marching,” “The Space Between” and “Crush.”

The Dave Matthews Band have long played the Gorge during Labor Day weekend, this year performing from Friday through Sunday. Joining the band on Friday will be Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave along with Say She She. On Saturday will be Cory Wong and Blind Pilot. Sunday will see Neko Case and Maggie Rose.

A limited number of tickets and multiday lawn passes are still available for the shows – some starting as low as at $67 – through LiveNation at davematthewsband.com.