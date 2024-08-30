3 things to watch: Idaho must play near flawless football to upset No. 3 Oregon

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Third-ranked Oregon has designs on a Big Ten Conference championship or even a national championship.

The Ducks almost certainly look at their opening opponent Saturday, Idaho, as a necessary speed bump, providing just enough resistance to sharpen their offensive and defensive schemes before getting into the real business of earning a spot in the national championship playoffs.

But strange things can happen in opening games, and no one from Eugene has made the trip to Moscow during Idaho’s preseason camp to inform the Vandals that they are just incidental roadkill.

Here are three things to watch today as the Vandals look to become giant killers.

1. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel versus Idaho quarterback Jack Layne. Gabriel has been around. Perhaps he is the modern college player, making the best use of the transfer portal, having played at the University of Central Florida and Oklahoma before settling at Oregon. A midsummer transfer to the Ducks has installed Gabriel as a potential Heisman candidate after having thrown for 30 touchdowns with only six interceptions for Oklahoma last season. Layne, meanwhile, is beginning his first season as Idaho’s starter, after stepping up to lead the Vandals to wins against Idaho State in 2022 and 2023 when incumbent QB Gevani McCoy was injured. The Oregon native, who throws accurate, tight spirals, is not giving off a vibe that the moment is too big for him.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of the Vandals: “Ultimately, a lot of movement and shifts. I think those are always a challenge when you play teams like that.” Lanning has that right. The Vandals, in game prep for Oregon, have worked on wildcat, two-quarterback formations and halfbacks throwing passes off a reverse. No matter how good Oregon is, this game is not going to end 7-3, and Layne is comfortable throwing deep against the single coverage Oregon likes to play.

2. If special teams are going to be decisive, don’t count out the Vandals. Senior cornerback and kick returner Abraham Williams transferred to Idaho this year and brought an impressive resume. The All-Big Sky Conference first-team kick returner at Weber State has 1,433 career return yards and five touchdowns. He returned each of those scores from the end zone.

3. Who wins on the edges? Idaho will be stout on the line of scrimmage on defense. Do not expect the Ducks to routinely line up and knock the Vandals off the ball. Idaho is talented, deep and experienced on defense, especially up front, where all four starters return. If Idaho can get any pressure on Gabriel, he may find that the difference between top-flight Football Bowl Subdivision receivers and elite Football Championship Subdivision cornerbacks and safeties is less than he imagined.