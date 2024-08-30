Body of missing woman pulled from Spokane River identified

The body pulled one week ago from the Spokane River was identified to be that of a woman reported missing last year in Missoula.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 37-year-old Tate Claffey.

Claffey’s cause and manner of death are pending.

Media reports from April 2023 indicated Missoula police asked for the public’s help in finding Claffey, who was last known to be in the Missoula area March 12, 2023, according to the reports.

Spokane firefighters recovered Claffey on Aug. 24 from the river near Spokane Community College, according to Spokane police Lt. Barton Stevens.

Stevens said last weekend a person was driving that afternoon near Upriver Drive and Ralph Street when they noticed a possible body in the water. The driver pulled over and called emergency services.

First responders pulled the body from the river and tried CPR before declaring the person dead, Barton said.

The Spokane Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit was investigating as of last weekend.

Spokane and Missoula police did not provide further information Friday.