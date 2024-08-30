Driver strikes, kills pedestrian before fleeing scene in downtown Spokane

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian before driving away Friday morning in downtown Spokane.

Spokane Police Officer Daniel Strassenberg said the vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at Third Avenue and Wall Street. The driver fled the scene after the crash, according to a Spokane police news release.

Medics tried to save the pedestrian, whose identity was not released, but Strassenberg said the pedestrian died at the scene.

The streets were closed in the area and police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating, Strassenberg said.

The name of the pedestrian will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 2024-20177321.