No. 3 Oregon turns back upstart Idaho 24-14

From staff reports

EUGENE – For more than three quarters Saturday, third-ranked Oregon delivered body blow after body blow to Idaho’s fatigued and beleaguered defense.

Yet with just less than 6 minutes left in the teams’ season opener at Autzen Stadium, the Vandals were one stop away from giving the ball back to their offense with the opportunity to steal an upset win.

Like it had often throughout the day, however, Oregon had the right play dialed up for the moment.

Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel located Tez Johnson open in the left flat on fourth-and-2 from the Idaho 12, and Johnson burst into the end zone to seal Oregon’s 24-14 nonconference win over the Vandals.

After trailing 14-0 at halftime, Idaho forced a turnover on downs at the Oregon 36. Quarterback Jack Layne used a flea-flicker pass to Jake Cox on the ensuing play to pull the Vandals within 14-7 with 4:15 left in the third quarter.

Layne, who completed 11 of 25 passes for 168 yards, scored on a 4-yard scamper with 9:45 remaining in the game to narrow the Vandals’ deficit to 17-14.

Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards with two touchdowns for Oregon.

The Ducks ran 87 offensive plays compared to Idaho’s 47 and possessed the ball for more than 39 minutes.

Idaho’s defense held up well against the rushing attack, allowing 107 yards against 37 attempts (2.9 ypc). Sophomore linebacker Jaxton Eck compiled a team-high 14 tackles for the Vandals. Senior defensive back Tommy McCormick added 11 tackles.