Horse trainer Tim McCanna climbs horse racing list with win in Livermore Valley Stakes

By Jim Price The Spokesman-Review

Thoroughbred trainer Tim McCanna grabbed a share of the next rung on the sport’s career win list Saturday, when his unbeaten filly, Duly Noted, captured the $75,350 prize at Livermore Valley Stakes in Pleasanton, California.

For McCanna, it was victory No. 2,533 in his career that started in Spokane. The win tied him for 62nd place with the legendary Charlie Whittingham, a once-dominant figure at Southern California tracks who’s a member of the National Racing Hall of Fame.

Duly Noted, a 3-year-old foaled in California by a mare owned in partnership by McCanna’s late brother, Ray, and the trainer’s oldest clients, Western Washington pals Charlie Dunn and Al Hodge, came from well back in a field of eight fillies and mares and won going away by 1½ lengths. Dunn’s Dunn Bar Ranch, and Hodge continue to own the horse along with McCanna himself and Anne MacLennan.

Jockey Luis Jimenez Aburto and Duly Noted survived a hard bump in the opening strides and were able to save ground into the upper stretch. Once in the clear, they overcame the leaders and outfinished Grand Slam Smile, the solid favorite. Now 4-for-4, Duly Noted completed the six furlongs in 1:10.24 and paid $11.20 to win. She earned $45,000, boosting her career total to $104,670.

McCanna’s two starters on Friday’s card finished second and third with True Mantra, heavily favored, beaten by a head. The Spokane native’s other Saturday starter was scratched. He entered no horses for Sunday. He has 64 winners this year, his second-best total since 2018.

Golden State Racing’s first commercial season on the historic track Alameda County Fairgrounds will run two more weekends through Dec. 15.