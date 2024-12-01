Two dead in fatal collision near White Bird, Idaho

A 63-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both from Riggins, Idaho, died in a two-vehicle collision this weekend on U.S. Highway 95 outside White Bird, Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

On Saturday evening, the 50-year-old was driving north on Highway 95 in a 2017 Lexus when he crossed into the southbound lane near mile post 222. His car struck an oncoming 2015 Mercedes Benz driven by a 66-year-old Riggins woman with two passengers: a 63-year-old man and a girl.

The 50-year-old Lexus driver died at the scene with critical injuries.

Authorities transported all three critically injured occupants of the Mercedes to a local hospital via ground and air ambulances. The 63-year-old man from Riggins died early Sunday morning in the hospital.

Authorities notified next of kin of the fatalities.

Traffic on Highway 95 was partially blocked for nearly three hours.

All parties were wearing seatbelts and Idaho State Police continues to investigate the incident.