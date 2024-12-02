No injuries in small plane crash at Felts Field

A small plane crashed at Felts Field on Monday evening.

The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, walked away uninjured, according to Spokane Fire Department spokesperson Justin de Ruyter.

De Ruyter said the plane came down short of the runway and slid across the grass. The extent of the plane’s damages or where it was coming and going are unclear. Felts Field was closed Monday.

The plane appears to be a Gulfstream Twin Commander that was used in a circumnavigation of the world for “peace and understanding” in 2019-20 and owned by Robert DeLaurentis, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

This story will be updated.