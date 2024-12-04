The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
94-year-old Pullman woman identified in fatal Pullman crash

Beverly P. Gearhiser, 94, of Pullman, died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on State Route 270, 7 miles east of Pullman, according to the Washington State Patrol. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 94-year-old Pullman woman was hit and killed Tuesday after she turned her car into oncoming traffic on State Route 270 about 7 miles east of Pullman.

Beverly P. Gearhiser turned from Garrison Road west onto the highway when a 34-year-old Red Rock, Arizona, woman driving east in an SUV struck Gearhiser at 3 p.m., according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Gearhiser died at the scene, troopers said. Her passenger, an 84-year-old Pullman man, and the SUV driver were uninjured.

All three people were wearing seat belts, the release said.

Troopers said Gearhiser failed to yield, causing the crash.