Man dead in Hayden crash

A man is believed to have died in a car crash early Friday morning near Hayden Lake, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of an unconscious man in a ditch about 3:50 a.m. near Hayden Lake Road and Rhapsody Lane, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies found the man dead and discovered a vehicle about 60 feet down an embankment.

The sheriff’s office believes the man was involved in a single-vehicle crash and tried to walk to the roadway for assistance before dying from his injuries. Evidence at the scene indicated alcohol and/or drugs may have been contributing factors.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. It withheld the man’s name pending notification of next of kin.