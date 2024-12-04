Community Cookbook: Stewliscious! Cozy, big-batch recipes to warm your tummy

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

As autumn waves goodbye from a growing distance and the freezing weather sets in, it’s time to bring out the big pots for some large-volume cooking. I’m a big fan of big-batch stews, chilis and beans. Today we offer three stews. They’re ethnically diverse, representing Europe, Asia, and the New World. These are some of my favorite big-batch dishes.

Down Home Beef Stew is an all-American stew. Make it with beef or pork; it’s good either way. Korean-style Pork Stew combines Korean and American ingredients. It’s one of the spiciest dishes I make, and it hurts so good. There are different versions of Hungarian Goulash. Some are thick and can be served over noodles or rice, while others are more brothy, like a thick soup. Today’s version is one of the brothier kind.

Eat one of these stews for dinner for an entire week, as I’m prone to do, or freeze some for later use. That is unless you have a hungry family to feed. Then it won’t last long at all.

Down Home Beef Stew

There are few better old-weather dinner pairings than home-cooked stew and warm, fresh-baked bread. While growing up (I’m still growing), this hearty combination was one of my family’s favorite dinners.

1 (3-pound) boneless beef roast

1 tablespoon cooking oil, divided

7 cups water, divided

2½ teaspoons salt, divided

½ teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 dried bay leaves

5 cups 1-inch chunked potatoes

3 cups coarsely chopped onion

3 cups coarsely chopped carrots

2 cups coarsely chopped celery

2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce

3 large garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

4 teaspoons beef bouillon powder

1 teaspoon brown bouquet or Maggi seasoning

½ teaspoon dried oregano or crushed dried rosemary

½ cup, plus 2 tablespoons flour

Cut the beef into 1½-inch cubes, removing any excess fat. Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add one-third of the beef and brown on all sides. Transfer the beef and juices to a medium stockpot. Repeat twice with the remaining beef and oil. Add 6 cups of water, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper. Heat to near boiling over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Add the remaining ingredients, except for 1 cup of water and the flour. Bring to near boiling over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, covered, for 45 minutes, stirring several times. Thoroughly mix the remaining water and flour. Stir it into the stew. Bring to near boiling over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to medium and continue to simmer, covered, for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste and add seasonings, if needed.

Notes: For added flavor, substitute a cup of dry red wine for the same amount of water. Pork can substitute for beef.

Yields: About 6 quarts

Korean-Style Pork Stew

A Sunset magazine recipe inspired this dish. It teams Korean and American ingredients to produce a hearty and delicious pork stew. Be warned: Because of the kimchi, this stew packs some heat.

1-2 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil

1¼-pound boneless pork shoulder or butt roast, or country-style pork ribs, excess fat removed, cut into 1-inch cubes

1½ cup coarsely chopped onion

1 cup, sliced into ¾-inch cubes, carrot

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger root

6 cups water

1¾ cup, cut into ¾-inch cubes, potatoes (about ½ pound)

1 (14½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder

1 jalapeño pepper, cut into ⅛-inch slices, then halved

1 (14-ounce) jar original-style kimchi

2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

Dash of black pepper

3-4 green onions, sliced into ¾-inch pieces

Heat the oil in a medium stockpot over medium-high heat. Add the next five ingredients (through ginger root). Cook until the pork is browned on all sides, stirring occasionally. Add the next five ingredients (through jalapeño pepper). Cover and bring just to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the potatoes are nearly tender, about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the next four ingredients (through black pepper). Cover and return to a simmer. Simmer for 2-4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the green onion.

Notes: Bottled kimchi is under pressure because of the ongoing fermentation. Slowly open the jar over a sink or bowl to avoid a mess. Use spicy-style kimchi only if you like to live dangerously; this stew is already spicy enough for most people.

Yields: About 4 quarts

Hungarian Goulash

This recipe makes half the 10 quarts my original recipe makes, which is more practical for most people. I can eat goulash all week, then wish that I had more. Once you taste this, you might agree.

3 pounds lean boneless beef or pork

3-4 tablespoons cooking oil

1 cup water or dry white wine

6½ cups water, divided

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

3 cups coarsely chopped onions

1½ cup, sliced ⅜-inch thick, carrots

¼ cup beef bouillon powder

3-4 large garlic cloves, peeled and finely diced

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

4 cups, seeded and coarsely chopped, bell pepper

1 (14½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

5 cups, peeled or unpeeled, sliced into 3/4-inch cubes, potatoes

3 tablespoons paprika

6 tablespoons flour

Trim the fat off and cut the meat into ¾-inch cubes. Place in a bowl, cover, and let rest at room temperature for 1 hour. Heat a third of the cooking oil in a large skillet (an 11-inch sauté pan is perfect) over medium-high heat. Add a third of the meat and brown on all sides. Transfer the browned meat and any juices to a medium stockpot. Repeat twice with the remaining oil and meat. Deglaze the skillet with 1 cup of water or wine; add to the pot. Add 6 cups of water, salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper. Cover and bring to a simmer over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Increase the heat to high and add the next seven ingredients (through black pepper). Return to a simmer, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase the heat to high. Add the bell peppers and tomatoes. Return to a simmer, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase the heat to high. Add the potatoes and paprika. Return to a simmer. Thoroughly mix the remaining ½ cup water and the flour in a small measuring cup. Stir it into the stew. Bring to a near boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to simmer, covered, until the potatoes are just fork-tender, about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste and add seasonings, if needed. Remove from the heat and let sit, covered, for 15 minutes. Stir well when serving.

Notes: Use a low, slow simmer throughout the cooking. Improve the dish’s appearance by using several colors of bell pepper.

Yields: About 5 quarts

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com