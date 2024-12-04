‘I am excited about this class’: Idaho coach Jason Eck optimistic despite only signing 17 players

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – On the first day of the early signing period, Idaho added 17 freshmen football players, the smallest class in coach Jason Eck’s three years with the Vandals.

The group may be augmented by several more players who have until Friday to commit to a school. Eck said he was not pressed to load up on bodies, unlike a year ago when the Vandals signed 38, because Idaho has so few seniors.

“We want to retain some flexibility with the (transfer) portal,” Eck said.

Among the newest Vandals are several immediate standouts.

“I am excited about this class,” Eck said.

That inlcudes players like 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back Colin “CJ” McBean, from Junipero Serra High School in Long Beach, California, and Toa Faavae, a 6-1, 200-pound quarterback from De La Salle High School in Martinez, California.

Eck likened McBean to current All-Big Sky Conference defensive back Andrew Marshall.

“When we signed Andrew Marshall, I knew right away we were getting a Division I player,” Eck said. “CJ is the same way.”

Faavae, a cousin of former Idaho linebacker Faavae Faavae, led his high school team to three consecutive championships and rushed for more than 2,000 yards in an option offense. In track, he ran the 100 meters in 10.5 seconds.

“Toa is going to be the best athlete in our quarterback room right away,” Eck said. “He is really, really fast. He’s a freak.”

Although Faavae did most of his work as a runner, Eck said Idaho coaches are confident he has a more than adequate arm after watching him throw.

Although the Vandals signed no one from the Spokane area, they picked up a local prospect in 6-0, 170-pound Sawyer Hewitt, from Kendrick High School. While Hewitt will have to transition from 8-man to 11-man football, state champion Kendrick is dominant in its class.

“I have been eying getting a guy from that program, but it had to be the right guy,” Eck said.

The Vandals will probably play Hewitt as a receiver, Eck said.

From Eck’s home state of Wisconsin, Idaho signed Blake Ryan, a 6-4 270-pound center from Middleton High School.

The Vandals signed six players from Idaho, five from Washington, three from California, and one each from Wisconsin, Oregon and Arizona.

In addition to McBean and Faavae, Jonathan Cravin Jr., a 5-11, 190-pound defensive back, is from Junipero Serra High in Lakewood, California. The Vandals see him as a cornerback.

From Idaho, in addition to Hewitt, the Vandals added Shepard Fish, a 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Capital High School in Boise; Jack Giannini, a 6-0, 205-pound linebacker from Eagle High School; Mason Krahn, a 6-2, 220-pound defensive lineman from Skyview High in Nampa; Caden Siegner, a 6-2, 225-pound defensive lineman from Owyhee High in Meridian; and Nate Williams, a 6-4, 245-pound defensive lineman from Eagle High.

Eck called Williams “a big, physical kid,” and he compared Krahn to current starting linebacker Zach Johnson.

Idaho typically recruits the Northwest avidly, and Eck said he is excited to pick up the contingent from Washington and Oregon.

The Washington group consists of Harrison DeShazer, a 6-5, 230-pound defensive lineman from Washougal High School; JoJo Matautia, a 5-11, 285-pound center from Eastside Catholic High; Casey Larson, a 6-2, 200-pound linebacker from Woodinville High; Jamar Tasi, a 6-2, 300-pound offensive lineman from Roosevelt High in Seattle; and Cody Thumlert, a 6-3, 220-pound defensive lineman from Eastside Catholic High

Idaho also picked up 6-0, 190-pound wide receiver Zhaiel Smith for Tualatin (Oregon) High.

Brody Michael, at 6-0, 205, is a linebacker from American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. His team reached the semifinals of the state championship in its classification.

Although not large for the position, Eck said Michael is “a tough little football player. A striker. A hitter.”