New study ranks four WA cities among the best for singles, Seattle sits among the top three

By Rosemary Montalvo (Tacoma) News Tribune

In a state that is covered in clouds about nine months out of the year, the dating scene could be quite mundane, but a new ranking says that it is actually quite the opposite.

Western Washington is known for the “Seattle freeze,” a term used to describe how difficult it is to meet new people in the region. According to the UW Medicine website, making friends in Seattle can be complicated. Striking up a casual conversation with a stranger can be difficult because people tend to keep to themselves. But another factor is dreary weather.

But beating the “Seattle freeze” could be simple, as long as you have someone to keep you warm, according to a new study released by Wallethub. The study found that there are four cities across Washington that are ranked among the best cities for singles looking for love.

Wallethub’s ranked 182 U.S. cities from the best to worst cities for singles. Rankings were based on key dating-friendliness indicators, including online dating opportunities and the average price of a two-person meal.

The personal finance company’s annual assessment ranked Seattle as the best city for singles in 2023. This year, the study still lists Seattle among the best cities for singles, but it no longer holds the top spot.

The 2024 ranking also listed three other cities in Washington state, two of which were among the top 100. Coming in near the top of the list is Seattle, followed by Spokane at No. 49, Tacoma at No. 82 and Vancouver at No. 132.

What are the best cities for singles in America?

The three main categories of the study used to determine the ranking of best cities for singles were economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

The top five best cities in America for dating, according to the study, are:

1: Atlanta

2: Las Vegas

3: Seattle

4: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

5: Tampa, Florida

Why is Seattle ranked high for singles?

Seattle’s 2023 ranking as the best city for singles was due to the number of attractions, as well as places to meet other singles or to go out on dates. So why did Seattle drop two spots in this year’s study?

According to Wallethub, Seattle ranks very poorly this year in the economics category, placing it at No. 173 out of 182. This category evaluated the average cost of several things, including meals, alcoholic beverages, gym memberships, beauty salons and housing affordability.

Although it ranks low in economics, Seattle has one of the highest median household income in the country. The median income for non-family households in Seattle is $83,247 and the median household income for married couple family households is $206,626, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“If you’re looking to meet a partner who’s a good earner, Seattle has the 18th-highest median household income in the country, at over $80,000 per year (adjusted for the cost of living),” notes the study. “The city’s status as a tech hub helps fuel high local incomes and also leads to plenty of brainiacs in the dating pool.”

The study also mentions that Seattle is one of the best cities for singles because it offer several options when it comes to attractions, including a large number of social clubs, music festivals and parks.

Visit Seattle, a non-profit destination marketing organization, lists a ton of activities and places to go to if you’re looking to grab a drink or have a nice meal in the Emerald City.