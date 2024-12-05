2024-25 Winter Sports Preview: Gymnastics capsules for Greater Spokane League

Capsules for the 2024 Greater Spokane League gymnastics teams.

In alphabetical order by classification.

GSL 4A

Ferris: Sophomore Alice Finkle was a state qualifier last season and returns for second-year coach Hayley Rayburn. “We have a lot of motivated girls, ready to learn the sport,” she said, noting the team’s lack of seniors. “We also have a few club gymnasts that will help push us to the competitive level.” Sophomore Briley Grimes and freshman Bree Palmer are new to the program.

Lewis and Clark: Michele Kelly starts her 15th season as coach of the Tigers with two senior returners to her squad: Gabriella Ontiveros, who qualified for state as an individual all-around, and Autumn Gondos. Freshmen Gretchen Heinen, Emma LaSalle and Hailey Ramsey hope to make an impact.

Mead: The Panthers finished first in the GSL, first in districts and second at state last season, but move up a classification from 3A to 4A this season. Sixth-year coach Hannah Bjerkestrand has 10 letter winners back, including senior Dezlyn Lundquist, who was second at state in all-around, second in floor, third in bars and eighth in the vault. The senior class is undefeated in the GSL.

GSL 3A

Central Valley: The Bears have 16 athletes out for gymnastics this season. “We have an incredible group of girls competing,” second-year coach Arreal Blakesley said. “Regardless of experience, they all share a passion for the sport and a strong desire to learn and grow, while supporting one another along the way.” Makenzie Moll, Kylie Morais, Liliah Haymore and Dakota Burge are all returning starters.

Cheney: Fourth-year coach Melissa Bradley has three letter winners back this season, including senior Sarah Bolstad (beam, vault) and sophomore Makalia McKenney (all-around). Freshmen Dylan Stoltz and Emily Blanford will compete in all-around. “We have a strong team that is determined, ambitious and encouraging to all on the team, from beginners to advance,” Bradley said.

Ridgeline: Third-year coach Leah Grifasi said the Falcons have “the most freshmen on varsity ever.” The team reached state last season and letter winners Julianne Stevens and Trynity VanGelder return.

Shadle Park: “We have a relatively young team. It is a rebuilding year for Shadle Park,” coach Stoyan Katzarski said. “The good news is that all the gymnasts are willing to work hard and learn new skills.”

University: Two-year state qualifier junior Kyla Roberts and sophomore Madi Fox are gymnasts with experience returning for fourth-year coach Christine Curtis, while senior Bekah Heit and freshman Kennedi Downie are newcomers with promise.

GSL 2A

North Central: Two-time GSL Coach of the Year Arnetta Mitchell is back for her fourth season with the Wolfpack. Senior Brooklyn Lawrence and sophomore Adele Ianelli are key returners for the program with a host of freshmen looking to compete.

Rogers: Coach Kayla Kamerer had no key departures from last year’s team as the Pirates had no seniors on the squad. Sophomore Journee McKelveen almost reached state last season on beam and will be a leader on a team full of novice gymnasts.