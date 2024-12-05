2024-25 Winter Sports Preview: Wrestling capsules for the Greater Spokane League

From staff reports

The Washington high school wrestling season is underway. Here’s a preview of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A and 2A.

Teams in alphabetical order by classification. Records/standing listed from winter 2023-24.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley (4-5, sixth): Brothers and state qualifiers Braxton and Bayden Beard are back for the Bears and new head coach Jacob Fry. Bayden took seventh at Mat Classic last year, while older brother Blaine Beard won a state title before graduating.

Cheney (5-4, fourth): Reigning GSL 4A/3A Coach of the Year Brian Skaff returns a pair of state placers in Trenton Moore (fifth in 2024 and sixth in 2023) and Mason Bennett (seventh in 2024) to lead a team with 13 starters returning from last year’s lineup. The Blackhawks have also added senior Jackson Syron, who was a state qualifier at Ferris last season.

Ferris (5-4, fifth): Fourth-year coach Lawrence Falcon brings back eight starters from last year’s lineup, led by sophomore Willis Tomeo, who took eighth at Mat Classic last season. Upperclassmen Lincoln Koyama, Sawyer McManus and Trevor Valadez will also look to make an impact for the Saxons.

Gonzaga Prep (2-7, ninth): Two-time Mat Classic placer Noah Holman is back for his senior season and hoping to end his Bullpups career with a state title. He’s joined by returning state participant Sam Kincaid in a group whose strength lies in the middle to upper weights.

Lewis and Clark (2-7, eighth): The Tigers bring back four state participants from last year’s Mat Classic, including captains Skye Martin and Michael Mann. Also back are Kale Creekmore and Kayden Norris to help fill the void left by the graduation of two-time state placer Bridger Cloninger.

Mead (9-0, first): The three-time defending State 3A champion Panthers have made the move up to 4A, and again have a talented roster as they look to make it four in a row under coach Phil McLean. Mat Classic champion Kaysic Lundquist (106 pounds) is back, along with three-time state placer James Mason. Other state placers returning include Brayden Harvey, Billy Weisgerber and Caden Brooks.

Mt. Spokane (7-2, third): Jayson Bonnett is set to step into a leading role for the Wildcats after taking third at Mat Classic last season at 132-pounds. Coach Todd Slatter also will lean on the experience of Matthew House (138) and Tomas Weiland (113) after losing defending state champion Brendan Hughes for the season due to a knee injury suffered playing football.

Ridgeline (3-6, seventh): Two-time Mat Classic qualifier Preston Wentling is back for his senior season in hopes of a first state medal for a Falcons team which returns 10 starters. Also back are regional qualifiers Kaidn Montgomery-Jones and Owen VanRossum with two-time state medalist Tyson Ramsey graduated.

Shadle Park (4-1, second in 2A): Second-year coach Drew Rogers returns a strong group of talented seniors, four of which were on the Mat Classic podium last season in the 2A ranks. Tyrese Guzman (157 pounds) and Brayden Burgener (190) hope to build off their third-place state finishes, while Lucas Horner (106) and Joseph Stahl (126) took sixth and eighth, respectively. Also back is Corbin Juarez, who made state in 2023.

University (8-1, second): Three-time Mat Classic champion Libby Roberts will look to become the fifth four-time girls champion in state history and is joined by two-time winner Czar Quintanilla on a Titans team with 3A team title hopes. Also back is three-time placer Sam Thomas and a strong supporting cast of fellow state qualifiers.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (2-3, third): No information submitted.

Deer Park (6-0, first in NEA): Fourth-year coach Ryan Jorgensen is hoping to continue the Stags’ league dominance in their first season in 2A. Gavin Carnahan is back after taking second at state last year, and he’s joined by fellow state placers Evan Henry (fourth), Blake Berger (fifth) and Brock Berger (sixth).

East Valley (2-3 fourth): Graduation hit the Knights hard this season, but they return state qualifier Kalob Riccelli along with the tandem of Hunter Nicholson and Connor Nicholson. Talan Hughes and Jackson Krogseth are also back for coach Keith Larson.

North Central (0-9, 10th in 4A/3A): Second-year coach Bryan Wais will rely on returning state qualifier Riley Hemminger after the graduation of two-time state placer Tristan Zaragoza.

Pullman (2-3 fifth): No information submitted.

Rogers (0-5, sixth): Senior Logan Stenson will lead the way for a Pirates team that will look to reload after the loss of three graduated state qualifiers. Juniors Kane Ballman, Alijah Rhoades, Roman Gumm and Reuben Erlinso will also be key contributors.

West Valley (5-0, first): Coach Geoff Hensley is hoping to build off last season’s league and district titles, returning 10 starters from that lineup. Andrew Royston and Josh Moreau both took fifth at Mat Classic last year and will be joined by fellow state participants Simeon Mattinlgy, Logan Leeson, Cohen Clark and Jaiden Peak.

Girls

University: State qualifiers Samamra Weinstock and Olivia Vignere join Libby Roberts on a Titans team that went from three wrestlers last season to 15 this winter.

Cheney: Coach Jeremy McGee returns six starters from last year’s squad, led by state placers Jalisca Holmgren and Jenny Tian. Regional placer and first-team All-GSL selection Paige McGee is also back for her sophomore season with the Blackhawks.

Rogers: Two-time state participant Savannah Taylor is back after taking fifth at Mat Classic last season. State alternate Addy Steppe also returns for coach Whitney Bowerman.