Prep roundup: Deer Park girls generate 24 turnovers in 71-39 win over Ferris

The Deer Park girls basketball team lost one game last season – in the State 1A championship game. Despite moving up a classification, so far this season the Stags look like they’re on a mission to complete unfinished business.

On Tuesday, they beat former league foe Lakeside 80-34 in the season opener for both teams. On Thursday, they stepped up the competition, facing 4A Ferris on the road, but still came up with a convincing win.

The Stags put three in double figures, created 24 steals and beat the Saxons 71-39 in a nonleague game between Greater Spokane League teams on Thursday.

Ashlan Bryant – last year’s Northeast A League MVP – totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Jacey Boesel – a transfer from Okanogan who won that league’s MVP last season – added 17 points and all-league senior guard Brooklyn Coe added 12 for Deer Park.

“That’s what’s good about this team, is that when we’re off on the shooting night we can still go the basket and score,” Boesel said. “That’s what everyone did, and we shared the ball really well.”

“We weren’t very clean, but when you play so hard, you can get away with some stuff,” Deer Park coach KC Ahrens said.

The Stags (2-0) showed no hesitancy competing against a team two classifications higher .

“I think we handled it really well,” Boesel said. “We’re not scared of competition, and we’re really excited to be in the GSL.”

If Deer Park has any weakness, it’s a lack of length. Ferris forward Mateia Eschenbacher led the Saxons with 19 points.

“When we did what we’re supposed to do, and we had some jitters, you just fight her early and contest long shots,” Ahrens said. “When they get us to the rim, we’re in trouble. (Eschenbacher) is a heck of a player. We made her shoot 6-, 8-footers. We’ll live with that.”

The Stags quickly doubled up the Saxons (0-1) in the first quarter. Olivia Gannon provided the spark as the first sub off the bench with six quick points on a three-point play and a 3-pointer from the wing. Bryant scored eight points in the quarter and Deer Park led 21-14 after one quarter.

Deer Park scored the first eight points of the second quarter to make it a double-digit lead. The Stags ratcheted up their pressure defense, and Ferris managed just four points in the quarter as Deer Park led 38-18 at halftime.

Kaitlyn Scott hit a 3 late in the third quarter to put the Stags up 53-30 entering the fourth quarter.

Deer Park continues its tough early schedule when it faces Idaho 6A Coeur d’Alene and Division I prospect Brookeslee Colvin next week.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Girls basketball

Chesterton Academy 61, Rogers 53: Annalise Curran hit six 3-pointer and scored 41 points and the visiting Knights (1-1) beat the Pirates (0-2). Saige Stuart led Rogers with 18 points, Addisyn Hilker had 14 and Hayley Ying added 12.

Bonners Ferry 53, East Valley 24: Taren Bateman scored 13 points and the visiting Badgers (3-2) beat the Knights (0-2). Weather Salinas-Taylor led East Valley with eight points.

Boys basketball

Bonners Ferry 76, East Valley 39: Asher Williams, a Montana State commit, scored 33 points and the visiting Badgers (2-0) downed the Knights (0-2). Jonathan Patton led East Valley with nine points.