Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell earns Foot Locker Cross Country national berth with second-place finish at west regional

Mt Spokane runner Kade Brownell, pictured in September, is headed to the Foot Locker Cross Country nationals on Dec. 14. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
Staff reports

Mt. Spokane senior Kade Brownell finished second at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships West Regional on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif.

Brownell’s time of 15:34 was 6 minutes off the winning time.

As a top-10 finisher, Brownell qualified to compete against runners from the South, Northeast, and Midwest Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals on Dec. 14 at Morley Field in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Parker Westermann, Brownell’s teammate at Mt. Spokane, finished in 15th place.