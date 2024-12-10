Former Spokane Indians outfielder Al Ferrara dies at 84

By Jim Price The Spokesman-Review

Free-spirited outfielder Al Ferrara, a key figure in Spokane’s Pacific Coast League days, died Nov. 15 in Southern California at the age of 84.

A Brooklyn, New York, native, who played Carnegie Hall as a 16-year-old classical pianist, Ferrara really wanted to play baseball. He signed with the newly minted Los Angeles version of the Dodgers and spent all or part of four seasons with the Spokane Indians. He later joined the Dodgers and batted .259 with 51 home runs while appearing in almost 600 major-league games.

In Spokane, Ferrara, Dick Nen and longtime local standouts John Werhas, Jim Barbieri and Bart Shirley helped the 1963 Indians win 98 games, a total that was the PCL’s best since 1957. Howie Reed led a solid pitching staff. Those six and 14 teammates played at least briefly in the big leagues.

Ferrara, known as The Bull, led the regulars with a .321 average, contributing 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 89 RBIs. With Los Angeles in 1967, Ferrara was named Dodger of the Year. He completed his career with two seasons at San Diego and a brief stay with Cincinnati.

For 30 years, he owned a construction company then returned to the Dodgers to work in community relations.