Late defensive stand helps Gonzaga Prep boys pull away from University; Titans girls edge Bullpups

The Greater Spokane League 4A/3A boys division is as wide open as it has been in recent memory. Tuesday’s nonleague matchup between Gonzaga Prep and University was Exhibit A.

The teams went back and forth all game and were never separated by more than a handful of points – until the Bullpups finally created some separation in the fourth quarter.

Jackson Mott scored 22 points, Brogan Howell added 19 and the Bullpups (3-0) pulled away from the visiting Titans (0-3) 62-49.

Jack Del Mese led U-Hi with 21 points.

Tied at 38 late in the third quarter, G-Prep allowed just seven points in the fourth quarter.

“We just tried to come out with more energy and kind of tried to shut down (Del Mese),” Howell said. “Our goal (on defense) is to just try to keep them as low as possible.”

“We really pride ourselves on our defense and making it as difficult as possible for our opponent, playing every possession,” Gonzaga Prep coach Matty McIntyre said. “And the kids really battled tonight. I was proud of them.”

McIntyre agreed the league is there for anyone for the taking.

“It’s early, but yeah, it seems like could be anybody’s on any given night. It’ll be stressful for coaches, but a lot of fun for the fans.”

Garrett Christensen hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and the Titans led 18-14 after one quarter. Carter Nilson hit a couple from beyond the arc for the Bullpups in the second quarter and G-Prep led 29-28 at the half.

Gonzaga Prep opened the third quarter with a 9-4 spurt, but Del Mese’s runner tied it at 38. Howell’s scooping layup at the horn put G-Prep up 47-42 heading to the fourth quarter.

“(Howell) is really quick, really athletic, and he can get to the basket as good as anybody in the GSL,” McIntyre said. “He can do a lot of things for us, but he really takes a lot of pride in guarding the opponent’s best player. He’ll do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

Mott’s three-point play early in the fourth quarter gave G-Prep either team’s biggest lead at seven points. Nilson hit his fourth 3-pointer to make it 55-45 with 5½ minutes left.

Girls

University 47, Gonzaga Prep 44: McKenzie Handran scored 15 points, Keely Handran and Cam Roberts added 10 points apiece and the visiting Titans (3-0) edged the Bullpups (2-1).

U-Hi forced G-Prep into three consecutive turnovers and a miss to finish the game.

“That was a big one for us. We’ve been harping on defense, and that’s what saved us,” U-Hi coach Angel Rivera said. “Our offense got ugly at times, but there’s a maturity this year about these girls, where they don’t fold anymore. That’s the best part.”

G-Prep led by 10 with 4½ minutes left in the game, but U-Hi chipped away. Titans sophomore guard Keely Handran made a pair at the line to make it a three-point game with 1:40 left. The Bullpups turned it over, and junior guard McKenzie Handran hit two free throws to make it 44-43 with 68 seconds left.

After G-Prep turned it over again on an entry pass, Cam Roberts’ putback gave U-Hi the lead. A third straight turnover sent Roberts to the line, and she made 1 of 2 with 13.3 second left.

The Bullpups called a set play with 8 seconds left, but Quinn Pederson’s 3-pointer from the corner rimmed out.

“We’ve been harping on how uncomfortable can we make it for teams,” Rivera said. “Our offense isn’t always going to click, especially early in the year. We’re trying to figure it out, and these girls have kind of bought into that.”

Pederson led the Bullpups with 11 points and Laura Thompson added 10.