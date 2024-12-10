Prep roundup: Gabe Smith leads Medical Lake boys basketball past Northport; Blakleigh White paces Lakeside girls past St. George’s

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Medical Lake 72, Northport 64: Gabe Smith scored 32 points and the Cardinals (1-2) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-2). Pete Beardslee scored 30 points for Northport.

Lakeside 40, St. George’s 37: The Eagles (2-1) beat the visiting Dragons (1-3).

Northwest Christian 64, Liberty 50: The Crusaders (2-1) beat the visiting Lancers (0-3)

Colfax 60, Upper Columbia Academy 35: The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the visiting Lions (1-1)

Columbia (Burbank) 60, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35: The Bulldogs (4-0) beat the visiting Lions (1-1).

Asotin 53, Garfield-Palouse 53: The visiting Panthers (3-0) beat the Vikings (2-2).

Wilson Creek 66. Columbia (Hunters) 45: The visiting Devils (2-3) beat the Lions (0-4).

Oroville 66, Republic 27: The visiting Hornets (3-2) beat the Tigers (4-0).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Oakesdale 47: Caden Correia scored 22 points and the Warriors (2-0) beat the visiting Nighthawks (1-1). Nolan Grindy also scored 16 points for the

Valley Christian 39, Tekoa-Rosalia 37: The visiting Timberwolves (2-1) beat the Panthers (0-5).

Girls basketball

Lakeside 40, St. George’s 37: Blakleigh White scored nine points and the Eagles (2-1) beat the visiting Dragons (1-3).

Medical Lake 43, Northport 31: The Cardinals (2-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-2).

Royal 77, Riverside 51: The visiting Knights (2-0) beat the Rams (0-5).

Northwest Christian 58, Liberty 48: The Crusaders (3-0) beat the visiting Lancers (1-2).

Colfax 45, Upper Columbia 26: Brenna Gilchrist scored 24 points and the Bulldogs (3-1) beat the visiting Lions (0-2) in a 2B league game.

Columbia (Burbank) 47, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 34: The Coyotes (4-0) beat the visiting Broncos (1-3).

Garfield-Palouse 63, Asotin 19: The Coyotes (4-0) beat the visiting Broncos (1-3).

Republic 47, Oroville 30: The Tigers (3-0) beat the visiting Hornets (0-5).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 45, Oakesdale 46: Mallory Isaac and Emma Brunnett scored 15 points apiece and the Warriors (1-0) beat the visiting Nighthawks (1-2).

Tekoa-Rosalia 39, Valley Christian 37: The Timberwolves (2-1) beat the Panthers (0-5).