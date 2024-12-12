Celebrate Christmas with the Celts at the Fox

Christmas with the Celts is coming to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Friday. (The Celts)

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Celts will be bringing their unique Christmas show to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox this weekend.

A mixture of Irish and Nashville, Tennessee, musicians, the group uses tight-knit harmonies and traditional sounds to create an Irish Americana sound. The banjo, mandolin and fiddle take important roles.

The band is made up of an array of celebrated musicians who have worked with acts like U2, Sting and Mumford & Sons.

The Celts have been featured on various PBS programs and have performed in famed venues such as the Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium. They will be playing 8 p.m. Friday at the Fox. Tickets, starting at $32, can be purchased at foxtheaterspokane.org.