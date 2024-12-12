The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Lots of ‘Holiday Cheer’ for Coeur d’Alene High School Band and Orchestra

The Coeur d’Alene High School Band and Orchestra will host their annual holiday concert on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Jim Phillips)
From staff reports

The Coeur d’Alene High School Band and Orchestra invite the general public to enjoy an enchanting evening of holiday music at their annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Fehringer Auditorium at Coeur d’Alene High School.

This family-friendly event is free, but donations are welcome to support the music programs at Coeur d’Alene High.

The concert will feature performances by the school’s Chamber Orchestra, Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. Tunes will include music by Mannheim Steamroller, Taylor Swift, Corey Santelmann, Spokane composer William Berry, Arcangelo Corelli and more.

Coeur d’Alene High School is located at 5530 N. Fourth St. in Coeur d’Alene.