Only trio to win ‘The Voice’ – Girl Named Tom – brings new Christmas hits to the Fox on Saturday

From staff reports

The only trio to ever win “The Voice” is bringing the “Joy of Christmas” to Spokane.

Girl Named Tom is made up of the Liechty siblings, Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Grace.

The group from Ohio formed in 2019, the same year they released their debut single and EP.

In early 2021, they released their debut album, “Hits from the Road.” The record features 12 covers of songs like Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and “Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell.

In late 2021, the trio competed in the 21st season of “The Voice.” With Kelly Clarkson as their coach, they became the first group to ever win the show.

Immediately after winning “The Voice,” Girl Named Tom released their second album, “One More Christmas.”

Last month, they released two Christmas songs, an original in “Tonight Is Christmas Eve” as well as a cover of “O Holy Night.”

“Our tour is going be very fun, showcasing selections from our Christmas album, ‘One More Christmas,’ that we released two years ago,” Bekah told Parade in November. “We are always arranging new Christmas songs and infusing our style into classics, and we will be releasing two Christmas singles this November. We’re excited to tour with those.”

Girl Named Tom will be bringing “The Joy of Christmas Tour” to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Saturday. Tickets, starting at $56, can be purchased at foxtheaterspokane.org.